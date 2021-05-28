Analysts Set FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Price Target at C$223.88

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$223.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on FirstService from C$175.00 to C$222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on FirstService to C$235.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James cut FirstService to a “market perform” rating and set a C$216.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC cut FirstService to a “neutral” rating and set a C$222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, Director Brendan Calder sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$205.24, for a total value of C$410,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,100.40. Also, Senior Officer Alex Nguyen sold 15,500 shares of FirstService stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$189.00, for a total value of C$2,929,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at C$9,261,000.

Shares of FirstService stock traded up C$1.45 on Friday, reaching C$198.41. 18,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,350. FirstService has a one year low of C$125.01 and a one year high of C$219.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$198.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$185.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.224 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.52%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

