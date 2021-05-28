Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,767,761,000 after buying an additional 2,076,774 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Newmont by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,287,000 after buying an additional 2,105,656 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Newmont by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,175,000 after buying an additional 1,937,966 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Newmont by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,147,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,604,000 after buying an additional 202,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $390,542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $230,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,761,320.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $879,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,397,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,862 shares of company stock worth $3,486,801 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEM stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.19. 154,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,438,608. The company has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.33 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.86 and its 200-day moving average is $61.88.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 82.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Fundamental Research cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James set a $78.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

