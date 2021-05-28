Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.1% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,620,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $2,214,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

In other Alphabet news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at $54,411,239.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,036 shares of company stock worth $98,366,953 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $15.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,417.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,886. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,347.01 and a 12 month high of $2,452.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,329.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,014.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

