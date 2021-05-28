Premier Fund Managers Ltd Buys 25,360 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 100.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,360 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $13,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total value of $71,141.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,775 shares in the company, valued at $973,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $25,514.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,976 shares of company stock worth $3,990,093 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $262.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.60 and a 52 week high of $275.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $264.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

ROK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.50.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

