FintruX Network Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,733.00 (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. During the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded up 1% against the dollar. FintruX Network has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $2,733.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FintruX Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FintruX Network Coin Profile

FintruX Network is a coin. It launched on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

FintruX Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

