Insider Selling: Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Director David R. Garcia sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $41,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN APT remained flat at $$8.34 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,016. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $25.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average of $13.47. The stock has a market cap of $111.17 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of -1.61.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 23.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha Pro Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,688 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Alpha Pro Tech in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 163,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 21,005 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Alpha Pro Tech in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Alpha Pro Tech in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.59% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

