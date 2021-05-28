World Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,559,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815,834 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,808,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,495 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,620,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,287,000 after acquiring an additional 861,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,667,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,249,000 after acquiring an additional 263,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,729,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock traded down $1.15 on Friday, reaching $160.64. 39,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,053,211. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $57.30 and a 12-month high of $162.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.05.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.02) earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 17.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.63%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at $11,066,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,249 shares of company stock worth $21,048,631 in the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COF has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

