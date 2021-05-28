HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 628,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,486 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.8% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $249,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $1,885,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,384,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $505,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after buying an additional 12,555 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $356,000.

IVV stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $422.73. 181,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,486,916. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $389.23. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $296.49 and a 1-year high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

