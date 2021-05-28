Dillon & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Dillon & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises about 2.0% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,775 shares of company stock worth $7,896,521 over the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ECL stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.16. 6,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,465. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.25 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

