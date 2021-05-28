ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNVVY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Peel Hunt raised ConvaTec Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CNVVY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.27. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331. ConvaTec Group has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $13.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.3319 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.