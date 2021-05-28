iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.39. The stock had a trading volume of 39,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,859. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.14 and its 200 day moving average is $72.01. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $51.29 and a twelve month high of $78.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

