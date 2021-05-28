Brokerages Set Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) PT at $13.14

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.01.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GFI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Fields from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,389,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,425,000 after acquiring an additional 173,316 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 145,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 62,666 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 12,178 shares during the period. Merk Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,577 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.
Gold Fields Company Profile
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.
