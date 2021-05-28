RKL Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

RKL Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 443.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 345.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.14.

WHR stock traded down $2.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $238.70. 7,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,210. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $116.57 and a 52 week high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.88.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

In other news, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,630,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total transaction of $1,221,809.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,847.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,441 shares of company stock valued at $53,361,469 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

