Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Invests $179,000 in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBCT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 2,071.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 116,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 110,825 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 637,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 10,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

PBCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Point boosted their price target on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.94.

Shares of PBCT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.63. The stock had a trading volume of 39,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,258,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $19.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average is $15.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.24.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. People’s United Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.48%.

In related news, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 7,253 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $138,169.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 162,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,349.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $296,119.23. Insiders sold 252,852 shares of company stock worth $4,613,659 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

