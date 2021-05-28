Pictet & Cie Europe SA Grows Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 19.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AMETEK by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in AMETEK by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 22,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in AMETEK by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,064,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,674. The firm has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.53 and a 1 year high of $139.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.48.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

AME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $89,858.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 19,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $2,418,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,402.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,258 shares of company stock worth $4,825,035 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

