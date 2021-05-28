Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Makes New $4.98 Million Investment in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 184,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,983,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Bloom Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,129,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 247.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.56.

In other Bloom Energy news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $60,620.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 223,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,765,980.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $33,449.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,145.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 357,209 shares of company stock worth $8,183,387 over the last ninety days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BE traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.29. 64,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,783,044. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.05. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 3.51.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

