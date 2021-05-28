Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) to announce earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Extreme Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Extreme Networks reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Extreme Networks.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.72 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 71.36%. Extreme Networks’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

In other Extreme Networks news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,167 shares in the company, valued at $506,004. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Shoemaker acquired 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 365,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,376. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after buying an additional 255,096 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 128,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 705.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 120,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXTR remained flat at $$11.42 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.58 and a beta of 2.04. Extreme Networks has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $12.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.41.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extreme Networks (EXTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.