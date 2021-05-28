Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Posted by on May 28th, 2021

Brokerages expect Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) to announce earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Extreme Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Extreme Networks reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Extreme Networks.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.72 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 71.36%. Extreme Networks’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

In other Extreme Networks news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,167 shares in the company, valued at $506,004. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Shoemaker acquired 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 365,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,376. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after buying an additional 255,096 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 128,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 705.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 120,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXTR remained flat at $$11.42 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.58 and a beta of 2.04. Extreme Networks has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $12.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.41.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extreme Networks (EXTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.