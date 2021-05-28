$966.17 Million in Sales Expected for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to announce $966.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $991.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $937.17 million. Hub Group posted sales of $779.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year sales of $4.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $919.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.76 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 2.17%.

HUBG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.77.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.76. 1,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,621. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.28. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $43.87 and a 1-year high of $74.95.

In related news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $843,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,051,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,765,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,367,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,240,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,889,000 after acquiring an additional 304,431 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,854,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 252.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,036,000 after purchasing an additional 226,586 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

