Zacks: Analysts Expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.36 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) will report sales of $15.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.80 million and the lowest is $15.02 million. Smith Micro Software reported sales of $12.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full year sales of $62.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.37 million to $65.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $82.63 million, with estimates ranging from $79.70 million to $86.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Smith Micro Software.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%.

SMSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Smith Micro Software from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Smith Micro Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SMSI traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.47. 64,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.92. Smith Micro Software has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $8.05.

In other Smith Micro Software news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of Smith Micro Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $76,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 5.6% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 50,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Smith Micro Software by 292.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smith Micro Software (SMSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.