Analysts Set Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Price Target at GBX 1,072.86

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) have been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,134.29 ($14.82).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ANTO shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Antofagasta to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

LON:ANTO traded down GBX 34.50 ($0.45) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,544.50 ($20.18). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,737,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,821. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of GBX 831.60 ($10.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,778.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,580.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25. The stock has a market cap of £15.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.37%.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

