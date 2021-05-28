Short Interest in Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Expands By 894.0%

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, an increase of 894.0% from the April 29th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 722,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
SLVRF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.63. The stock had a trading volume of 370,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,180. Silver One Resources has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.56.
Silver One Resources Company Profile
