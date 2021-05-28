Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Short Interest Up 950.0% in May

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 950.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.5 days.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises stock remained flat at $$81.20 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.38 and its 200-day moving average is $69.83. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $85.09.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile
Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.