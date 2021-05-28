Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Short Interest Up 950.0% in May

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 950.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.5 days.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises stock remained flat at $$81.20 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.38 and its 200-day moving average is $69.83. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $85.09.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, and Denmark. It operates a network of approximately 2,668 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

