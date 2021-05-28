Short Interest in NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) Rises By 1,100.0%

NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

OTCMKTS:NOEJF remained flat at $$36.90 during midday trading on Friday. NORMA Group has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $36.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.90 and its 200-day moving average is $36.82.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

