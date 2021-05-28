Gameswap (GSWAP) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.24 Million

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 28th. One Gameswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gameswap has a market capitalization of $5.24 million and approximately $115,847.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gameswap has traded down 17.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00081012 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005162 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00019440 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.41 or 0.00908917 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,348.27 or 0.09352276 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00091668 BTC.

Gameswap Coin Profile

Gameswap is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

