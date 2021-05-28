Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Cut by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.90. The stock had a trading volume of 66,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,673. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.34 and its 200 day moving average is $238.93. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $136.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.86.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.