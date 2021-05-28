Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Increases Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 10.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

NYSE TSM traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.37. The stock had a trading volume of 34,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,022,531. The company has a market capitalization of $608.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.77. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $49.86 and a twelve month high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

