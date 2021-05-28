Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Buys 399 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,818 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cigna were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist lifted their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.76.

Shares of Cigna stock traded up $1.64 on Friday, reaching $261.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,177. The company has a market capitalization of $89.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $255.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 16,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $3,464,604.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,292 shares in the company, valued at $22,360,862.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $536,658.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,933,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,848 shares of company stock valued at $71,328,307 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

