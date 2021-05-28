3,276 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Purchased by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,276 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $382,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,076 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 399.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,787 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $9,770,000 after purchasing an additional 68,614 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Johnson Rice reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,464. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.34. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $175.37. The company has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a PE ratio of -53.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

