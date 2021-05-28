NewSquare Capital LLC Trims Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

NewSquare Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 98.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,353 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in The Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.94.

Shares of CLX opened at $176.85 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $176.05 and a 52-week high of $239.87. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

