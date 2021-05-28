Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stake Lowered by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 64.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $440,000. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $230.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $230.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.34 and a 12-month high of $242.07. The company has a market cap of $72.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.38.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

