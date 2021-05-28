Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,236 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,777 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WBA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,122,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907,100 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,545,932 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,010,000 after buying an additional 628,230 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,313,083 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $331,525,000 after buying an additional 285,867 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $312,858,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,685,947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $306,475,000 after buying an additional 96,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.42. 34,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,036,960. The company has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.87, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.