Level Four Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.30.

PNC stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,473. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $97.09 and a one year high of $203.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.61.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.33%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

