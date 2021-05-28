State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 9,583 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 346,436 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 9,583 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $93,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $279.33 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $166.00 and a 12-month high of $295.14. The stock has a market cap of $69.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $279.82 and a 200-day moving average of $256.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.71.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.