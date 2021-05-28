Geller Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,462 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Geller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MetLife by 29.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

NYSE:MET opened at $65.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a PE ratio of 53.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.12. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. MetLife’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MET. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.79.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.