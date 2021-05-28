Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Lowers Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 8.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,667 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in General Electric were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in General Electric by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,257,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,379,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in General Electric by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,533,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $113,757,000 after buying an additional 85,935 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 305,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 110,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 82,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of General Electric by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 469,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 34,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

Shares of GE opened at $14.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.96. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The company has a market capitalization of $125.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.