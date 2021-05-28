Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 300 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,468 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 33,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,529,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in DexCom by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM opened at $361.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 70.96 and a beta of 0.75. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.63 and a 1 year high of $456.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.96.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Quentin S. Blackford sold 6,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.22, for a total transaction of $2,357,689.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.94, for a total value of $54,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,634 shares of company stock valued at $13,825,287 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DXCM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.35.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

