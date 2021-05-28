Chronologic Price Down 27.8% Over Last Week (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded down 30.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One Chronologic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000432 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chronologic has traded down 27.8% against the dollar. Chronologic has a total market cap of $183,467.45 and approximately $169.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00081012 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005162 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00019440 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.41 or 0.00908917 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,348.27 or 0.09352276 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00091668 BTC.

Chronologic Coin Profile

Chronologic (CRYPTO:DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,394,817 coins and its circulating supply is 1,186,937 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

