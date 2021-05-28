CryptoTask (CTASK) Price Down 9.7% Over Last Week

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. In the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptoTask has a market cap of $576,343.13 and approximately $156,425.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoTask coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001268 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00061009 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.01 or 0.00326839 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.64 or 0.00186135 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004108 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00031665 BTC.

CryptoTask Profile

CryptoTask’s genesis date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,269,449 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask . CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTask

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoTask should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoTask using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CTASKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

