RKL Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 10.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 173,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.6% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period.

VGIT stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,128. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $67.09 and a 12-month high of $70.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

