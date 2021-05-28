Opes Wealth Management LLC Sells 682 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Opes Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF accounts for 3.8% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned 2.48% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF worth $9,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $691,000. KWB Wealth purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $990,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000.

NYSEARCA:PDN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.78. The company had a trading volume of 114,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,849. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.85. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $26.89 and a 1 year high of $39.27.

