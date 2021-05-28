Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.34 Million

Equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) will announce sales of $100.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $98.88 million and the highest is $101.80 million. Rexford Industrial Realty posted sales of $79.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full-year sales of $413.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $405.28 million to $418.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $460.66 million, with estimates ranging from $436.19 million to $482.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rexford Industrial Realty.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REXR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $155,505.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $344,070.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,675 shares of company stock worth $4,791,620 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $65,642,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,711,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,691 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,710,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,804,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $874,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,060,000. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:REXR traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.24. The stock had a trading volume of 11,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,754. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $38.61 and a 1-year high of $57.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.18, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.