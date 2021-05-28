Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.26. 26,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,626,250. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.22. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $40.11.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

