Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $2.75 Million Position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 41,986 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of PAR Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,602,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,639,000 after buying an additional 495,226 shares during the last quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,872,000 after purchasing an additional 275,200 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $13,393,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $13,120,000. Finally, Isomer Partners LP boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 450,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,255,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAR traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.20. 1,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,796. PAR Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 5.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.04 and a 200-day moving average of $69.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.03 and a beta of 1.86.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.15). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $54.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.08 million. Research analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. William Blair began coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

