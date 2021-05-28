Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.100–0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $43 million-$43.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.29 million.Sprout Social also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.350–0.340 EPS.

SPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sprout Social from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.46. 6,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.48 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.02. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $82.47.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 million. Sprout Social’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, Director Steven A. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $718,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 2,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $170,253.36. Insiders sold 231,349 shares of company stock valued at $14,178,942 in the last quarter. 14.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

