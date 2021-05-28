Pi Financial Increases RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Price Target to C$1.00

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) had its price target raised by Pi Financial from C$0.95 to C$1.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Cormark lowered their target price on shares of RediShred Capital from C$0.90 to C$0.85 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of KUT stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.77. 80,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,256. RediShred Capital has a 52-week low of C$0.37 and a 52-week high of C$0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.71 million and a P/E ratio of 192.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.14 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RediShred Capital will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About RediShred Capital

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate Overhead. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

