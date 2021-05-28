National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.890-1.930 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.43.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,661. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $26.71 and a 1-year high of $46.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.01 and a 200 day moving average of $38.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 74.52 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

