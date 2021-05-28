Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) will report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Falcon Minerals reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Falcon Minerals.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Falcon Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Falcon Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLMN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 118,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 8,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,007,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 106,108 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FLMN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,763. Falcon Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $5.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.15 million, a P/E ratio of -231.50 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is 800.00%.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Falcon Minerals (FLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.