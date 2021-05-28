$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to announce sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Flowers Foods posted sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full year sales of $4.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,206,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,647,000 after buying an additional 2,399,812 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,260,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 9.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,823,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,002,000 after buying an additional 1,617,782 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 49.1% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,831,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,379,000 after buying an additional 931,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 25.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,157,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,961,000 after buying an additional 840,649 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FLO traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $24.23. The stock had a trading volume of 31,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,781. Flowers Foods has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $25.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

