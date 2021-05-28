Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $306.10 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) will report sales of $306.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $304.14 million and the highest is $307.78 million. Cross Country Healthcare posted sales of $216.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $946.86 million, with estimates ranging from $932.12 million to $961.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $329.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.85 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.71.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 15,407 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% during the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 297,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 62,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCRN traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $15.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,210. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $592.17 million, a PE ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.08.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

