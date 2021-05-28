The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.68. The Blackstone Group reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $4.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.09.

In other The Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total value of $3,260,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,489 shares in the company, valued at $29,660,678.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,047,577 shares of company stock valued at $147,529,685. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,732,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,840 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,084,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,198,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,100 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,661,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,297,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,123 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,594,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,119,000 after purchasing an additional 822,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.63. The stock had a trading volume of 60,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,340,991. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.37 and its 200-day moving average is $71.15. The company has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $92.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.77%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

